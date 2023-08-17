Modern Warfare 3 to release a dozen new maps post-launch, to reach eventual 30 total maps

The next Call of Duty installment, Modern Warfare 3, will feature over a dozen new core six-vs-six multiplayer maps that will be released after the game’s launch, eventually bringing the multiplayer map total to well over 30, Activision announced today.

At launch, all 16 legendary maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009 will be available to play, all “modernized with new modes and gameplay features” including the new three-vs-three-vs-three Cutthroat mode. The 12 new core six-vs-six multiplayer maps will be spread out along the post-launch live seasons, in a similar vein to how Call of Duty has released new maps seasonally with its most recent titles.

Additionally, Modern Warfare 3 will launch with four large maps; three new Battle Maps for both Ground War and Invasion, and one singular map for the returning War mode that first debuted in the WWII release in 2017. Between the launch maps and the maps released over various seasons, there should be over 30 different maps to play in multiplayer eventually.

The reveal today officially confirms the leak that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 maps would be returning for the latest CoD, with today’s reveal also confirming that they are getting complete visual overhauls. Iconic maps like Terminal, Highrise, Rust, and Favela will be available to play on day one. Those leaks sparked a wave of anticipation and excitement among longtime Call of Duty fans.

Fans are also excited to see the return of Zombies, the new movement mechanics, the classic mini-map with red dots, refined sliding, and numerous other features coming to the new Modern Warfare 3. MW3 for 2023 releases on Nov. 10 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

