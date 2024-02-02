Category:
When is Das Haus coming to MW3 multiplayer?

It's an excellent time to be a multiplayer fan.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Feb 2, 2024
Das House in MW3
Image via Activision

Das Haus was one of the most popular maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and now, the beloved environment is set to return in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 multiplayer fans have plenty to be excited about in season two. The major update dropping on Feb. 7 introduces three new six-vs-six core multiplayer maps. Like Terminal, Departures is set in an airport and doesn’t follow the traditional three-lane format. Meanwhile, Vista is a medium-sized map in a Brazilian mountaintop resort that looks closer to what veteran CoD fans are familiar with.

Terminal MW3
The MW3 devs pulled out all of the stops for season two. Image via Activision

Finally, Stash House is a new close-quarters combat-focused map set in a recently raided stash house in California. Smaller map fans will be excited to learn that Activision labeled Stash House as “Shipment-sized.” Sledgehammer didn’t stop there, though, as another up-close and personal environment is coming down the pipeline.

When is Das Haus being added to MW3?

Sledgehammer Games announced that the CoD Vanguard map Das Haus is receiving a remaster in MW3 Season Two Reloaded. Based on the start date of season two, we expect the mid-season update to go live as early as March 6. It’s unclear at this time, though, exactly when Das Haus will be available in MW3.

Vanguard’s Das Haus took place in a mock West Wing as special forces were training to invade the White House. MW3 takes the same chaotic environment and reimagines it in an under-construction skyscraper.

“Craving constant combat? Expect it as you navigate the tight central hallway or scramble through openings along either of the outer flank routes,” Sledgehammer said.

Shipment and Das Haus combined for one of the most popular 24/7 playlists during CoD Vanguard. It wouldn’t be surprising if that playlist made a return this time around with Rust and possibly even Stash House in the mix as well.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.