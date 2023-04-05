When is Building 21 open in DMZ?

You'll have to wait for the right moment.

Building 21 is an external area for Warzone 2 players to test their might. Gamers can step out of Al Mazrah and complete a variety of different challenges that’ll sure to fill their inventory with countless weapons and tons of cash.

The smaller environment sticks dozens of enemies on multiple floors, and players can dive in head-first to see if they have what it takes to survive what Building 21 throws at them.

Several missions require you to set foot in Building 21 (like DMZ Lab Investigation missions), so you’ll have to know how and when to get inside.

When can I access Building 21 in Warzone 2’s DMZ?

Image via Activision

If you’re looking to access Building 21, you’ll notice there’s a specific period of time when you can traverse its halls. Sometimes, the area will be completely inactive, and you’ll have to wait until the Activision overlords allow you to enter.

The reason why is that Building 21 is only accessible on weekends. If you’re looking to grind out some missions inside Building 21 during your weekdays, you’ll have to wait until Saturday and Sunday to enter.

Then and only then, can you access Building 21.

If you, like this Dot Esports writer, refuse to buy a calendar, you can always head to the Infinity Ward Twitter account to find out when it’s open for the public.

Have you accessed Building 21 yet? Your weekly window to infil is now. Acquire an Access Card and prepare for combat. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 30, 2022

Infinity Ward will also provide players with notice before it shuts down, so you won’t be kicked out as you’re about to complete your mission.

There are quite a few rewards to exfil out of the area. If you’re struggling to access the building, here’s our guide to help you make your way into the building, and a list of all the rewards you can acquire.

Beware, you’ll likely encounter several PvP encounters as you sneak through each level of Building 21. Players are likely doing the same missions as you, so you’ll need to partner up with some friends and head in as a well-oiled machine.