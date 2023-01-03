Building 21 inactive in DMZ? Here’s why

Seems like Call of Duty may be taking a page out of Destiny's playbook.

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode has found a following in its first couple of months since release, and new content updates like the mysterious Building 21 have players hungry for more content throughout the year.

Infinity Ward has been very secretive with Building 21 since its inception. In fact, many would say the company has been overly secretive, but the secrets are starting to be unveiled each week when players drop in.

What secrets await in Building 21? Access [REDACTED] pic.twitter.com/CrfJUDBIjy — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 15, 2022

Often, however, players are finding that Building 21 is completely inaccessible whether they have an access key or not. And since the developer is so tight-lipped about the DMZ location, many players have been literally and figuratively left in the dark about why they can’t play it.

Here’s the skinny on what DMZ players can expect on when Building 21 is available.

Why is Building 21 inactive in CoD DMZ?

There’s nothing worse than trying to squad up for some DMZ games and trying to nab some of Building 21’s sweet, sweet loot only to find out that it’s not currently available in-game.

It’s pretty annoying to not be able to access everything you would like to play in CoD at any given time. The same issue pops up with multiplayer playlists in MW2 or specific battle royale playlists in Warzone 2 rotating in and out of the game. DMZ is the same way.

Except when it comes to DMZ, there is a specific time frame when Building 21 is available. Players began to notice the trend of Building 21’s weekend availability within a couple of weeks, and although Infinity Ward or Activision haven’t explicitly stated it, Building 21 is only accessible on weekends.

Each weekend, Infinity Ward’s Twitter account posts when Building 21 is available and when it’s no longer accessible. Each time, the tweets have been posted on Friday and Monday, respectively, meaning that Building 21 opens up on Friday and is gone again on Monday afternoon.

Have you accessed Building 21 yet? Your weekly window to infil is now. Acquire an Access Card and prepare for combat. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 30, 2022

Missions to Building 21 have been shut down. Scheduled infiltration will begin again on Friday. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 2, 2023

This simply means that Building 21 is inaccessible from Monday afternoon until Friday afternoon, making it a weekend-exclusive location. Destiny 2 does something similar with its Trials of Osiris competitive playlist.

Unlike in Warzone 2 or MW2, however, players can take solace in the fact that they know exactly when Building 21 is playable. Multiplayer and BR playlists are seemingly way more random when they become available or not.

DMZ players should probably save up their best gear for the weekends and head into Building 21 each Friday, but get everything done before Monday comes or be forced to wait several days again.