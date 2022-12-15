Warzone 2’s DMZ mode takes fans on an adrenaline-filled, thrill ride that’ll make each and every player sweat as soon as they hear a footstep.

This Tarkov-like experience sends a group of players into an unforgiving battlefield where mistakes can send you back to the start of the whole looting process. Being sneaky is a viable and safe strategy, but bold and aggressive plays can also be the most rewarding tactic available. DMZ giveth and it taketh away, and players seem to love it.

Find out where to get the key to the ultimate prize in DMZ below.

Where is the building 21 key in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Before you lose your collective minds, the building 21 location has not been dropped as of yet.

You’ll have to wait for the eventual reveal, however, according to CharlieIntel, there’s not much chance of finding out anytime soon, or at all. The Warzone 2 DMZ developers are likely keeping their cards close to their chests to avoid the inevitable CoD server crashes that’d ensue as soon as its location is released.

As it’s not here yet, there is no definitive way to find the key. For those of you who don’t know, keys are found in a series of ways that typically stay true no matter what the building is.

Here’s how you can get the building 21 key so far:

Planes and drop boxes

Boss supply drops (kill the boss, locatable by a white skull you can see on the map)

SAM Site drops (complete the process of clearing SAM sites)

So far, there is no perfect way to locate the key, and Infinity Ward isn’t sharing the drop time with anybody.

This is not a troll. Infinity Ward directly said during a call we had with them last week the building won't be live immediately and that they have no plans to announce when it does go live. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 14, 2022

Keep this article close, as updates will occur as soon as the building is open and keys are unearthed. Players will more than likely stumble across the key, without a peep from Infinity Ward.