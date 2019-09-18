When does the second weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had a successful first weekend of its beta, but there’s still one more weekend left until the full release of Modern Warfare on Oct. 25.

The second beta period will be available for Xbox, PlayStation 4, and PC users, unlike the first weekend, which was exclusive to PS4 players.

The second beta weekend will begin on Sept. 19 at 12pm CT and end on Sept. 23. So players will have five more days to play Modern Warfare until the game’s full release.

This beta period will feature crossplay for the first time in a Call of Duty title. This will allow players from multiple consoles and devices to play with each other. Players from PC can play with their friends on PS4 in a party, for example. Crossplay will be available on the last two days of the beta and is open for all players.

During an Infinity Ward livestream yesterday, it was revealed that players who reach level 10 in the Modern Warfare beta will receive an exclusive Hammer Shotgun variant of the 725. This will become available at the launch of Modern Warfare on Oct. 25.

It’s expected that many changes will be implemented. The level cap will most likely increase from 20 to 30 or 40 and the minimap is expected to undergo more changes due to its unpopularity. Infinity Ward has confirmed that it’s still experimenting with this feature.

This will be your last chance to play Modern Warfare before it’s officially released to the public on Oct. 25. PS4 players who have already played weekend one of the beta won’t have to redownload a separate file. But Xbox and PC players will have to download the beta for the first time.