When does the MW2 item shop update?

For Modern Warfare 2 fans who like keeping up with the times in terms of cosmetics and skins, the item shop is a frequent stop that most visit every day. From exclusive store bundles to standalone skins, the MW2 item shop constantly updates its inventory to keep everything fresh.

The shop rotation allows players to acquire new cosmetics over time. In addition to introducing new cosmetics, the shop rotation can also include skins that were previously introduced to the game.

If you’re looking to acquire a specific cosmetic, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the MW2 item shop updates.

When does the item shop refresh in MW2?

The MW2 item shop updates every two days at 12:00pm CT.

Alongside the regular rotation, the item shop can also suddenly feature new items off-schedule, especially during the weekends, with exclusive bundles. This generally happens during collaborations or planned events. Depending on the time of the year, item shop cosmetics can also be theme-centric.

When it comes to purchasing items off the MW2 item shop, CoD points will be the currency of exchange. Players can purchase CoD points through the shop menu for real-life money. While players can get more bang for their buck with higher-tier bundles, there are also small ones that can be enough for one time purchases.

The battle pass system in MW2 also serves as an alternative when it comes to unlocking skins. Each season introduces a new battle pass that’s filled with cosmetics waiting to be unlocked. Players who’d like to keep their in-game spending in check might mainly prefer maximizing their battle pass process.