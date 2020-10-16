Cosmetic microtransactions have become an integral part of the gaming industry—and one of the leaders of gaming is the Call of Duty franchise.

A lot of new content is now added to Call of Duty for free, like maps, which used to cost money. Now, development for the game and the people who make it is supported by optional purchases, like character skins.

The in-game store in CoD is routinely loaded with amazing cosmetics. Each week, new customization packs are added, featuring skins for characters, weapon blueprints, new melee weapons, weapon charms, stickers, watches, and much more.

To buy things in Call of Duty, you need CoD Points. CoD Points are the in-game currency for Call of Duty games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Here’s how to get CoD Points in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How to get CoD Points in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The main way to get CoD Points in Modern Warfare is to purchase them with real-world money.

To buy CoD Points, navigate to the Store tab and scroll down. CoD Points can be found near the bottom of the selectable options. Select it and then you’ll be presented with a variety of options for CoD Points.

CoD Points can be bought in certain increments, including bundles for $10, all the way up to $100. CoD Points can then be used to buy items in the in-game Store.

You can also get CoD Points simply by playing the game. Each season in Modern Warfare and Warzone has enough free CoD Points to allow you to purchase the next season’s battle pass.