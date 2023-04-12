How to get the Ranked Play skin in Modern Warfare 2

Ranked play in Modern Warfare 2 is the home of the truest grinders, the young gods on the sticks, and the tiny terrors who power through matches for hours on end. And they should be rewarded for their dedication.

Thankfully, MW2 has specific operator skins tied to ranked play for you to equip and let everybody know who’s the top dog in the lobby, whether you’re playing ranked, Shipment 24/7, or even Warzone 2.

Related: A shocking number of MW2 ranked players failed to climb past Gold in season 2

Bragging rights in your friend group as to who is highest on the leaderboard is just one of the goals to chase down in ranked play in MW2. It’s also about which of you has the best-looking ranked play operator skin to use in any of CoD’s myriad of game modes.

Here’s how to get yourself one of those sweet CDL hoodie ranked play operator skins in MW2.

How to get Ranked Play operator skins in MW2

Image via Activision

What’s the point of being a top-tier ranked play grinder if your opponents in your lobby can’t immediately know how sweaty you are just by looking at you?

The ranked play playlist in MW2 offers several rewards for players who climb the ranks. The rewards include blueprints, gun screens, stickers, and other cosmetic rewards, including some badass skins featuring operators wearing hoodies and goggles. You’ve seen them, they’re the player in your lobbies who bunny-hops around corners and dropshots you into a rage fit.

Here’s a list of ongoing rewards for ranked play throughout MW2 regardless of the season:

Image via Activision

Rank 5: “Ranked Competitor” Operator Skin Pack, one “Home” version and one “Away” version awarded for both the Male and Female CDL Operators.

“Ranked Competitor” Operator Skin Pack, one “Home” version and one “Away” version awarded for both the Male and Female CDL Operators. Rank 15: Pro Issue Sidearm Blueprint, which has similar attachments to what is used at the highest level of competitive play.

Pro Issue Sidearm Blueprint, which has similar attachments to what is used at the highest level of competitive play. Rank 30: New Gun Screen that tracks Ranked Play wins.

New Gun Screen that tracks Ranked Play wins. Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint, which is another popular competitive Secondary weapon.

Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint, which is another popular competitive Secondary weapon. Rank 50: “Ranked Veteran” Operator Skins (Home and Away) awarded to Male and Female CDL Operators, proof of your commitment to Ranked Play no matter your Skill Division.

Related: When is ranked play coming to Warzone 2?

Additionally, once you rank up past Gold and higher, you can earn an additional variant of the ranked play operator skins per each division you reach, all the way up to Iridescent.

Once the ranked play operator is unlocked, it can be customized to choose the specific skill division skin you want to wear.