Call of Duty’s season two has added some fun new content to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but it won’t be around forever.

It’s always good to know how much time there is before a season of any live-service game ends, so you have an understanding of how hard you need to grind before the current battle pass and other items disappear forever.

CoD‘s season two began on Feb. 7 in MW3 and Warzone, but it will soon come to an end, and all of the exclusive operator skins, blueprints, emblems, and other cosmetics will disappear with it. Time is of the essence, so knowledge is power when it comes to having an understanding of when the season will come to a close.

Here’s everything we know so far about when MW3 season two will end and when season three will begin.

When does MW3 season 2 end?

Play while you can. Image via Activision

According to the in-game timer of the season two battle pass, season two will end on April 2. This date has not been announced or made official, but the in-game timer says that will be the last day to earn rewards from the battle pass and rank up in Ranked Play.

Season two includes several zombies-themed events and items like Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead, the Horde Hunt event, awesome Hordepoint mode, and much more, like more items and another event from Dune: Part II.

Season Two Reloaded will likely begin on March 6, at which point even more content will be added to the new season. This is not official yet either, but the midseason update always refreshes CoD with new content like modes, weapons, and more.

When does MW3 season 3 start?

Get ready for more. Image via Activision

Since season two is likely to end on April 2, it’s most likely that season three will begin on April 3, which is a Wednesday. Traditionally, CoD seasons have begun on Wednesdays, so this date lines up to make the most sense for season three’s launch.

This date also lines up with the fact that CoD seasons usually last around two months, and since season two began on Feb. 7, this is a perfect date for that.

It’s unclear what season three will contain, but it may include the Resurgence map Rebirth Island for Warzone, along with a new battle pass and other additions to the CoD universe.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.