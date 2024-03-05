Category:
When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K event start?

Get ready for War...hammer.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 12:33 pm
Activision and Sledgehammer continue to add new special events to MW3 and Warzone, and the next big gaming crossover sees the arrival of Warhammer 40K.

Warhammer 40K is a tabletop game rather than a video game, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t immensely popular. While some players love creating armies and taking them into battle, there’s an equally big chunk of the community who just enjoy painting and designing their little soldiers.

For some, the mix of Warhammer 40K and Call of Duty is a dream come true, so here’s when the crossover goes live.

A Warhammer 40K player in a blue armor suit with red eyes.
There are rewards to earn in MW3‘s Warhammer 40K event. Image via Activision

MW3 and Warzone x Warhammer 40K event release date

MW3 and Warzone‘s Warhammer 40K event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 13. It’ll kick off right after the Dune: Rule of Fate event ends, as confirmed by the devs in the blog for this season’s Reloaded patch.

MW3 and Warzone x Warhammer 40K event end date

The Warhammer 40K event in MW3 and Warzone will end on Wednesday, March 27. This means you’ll have two weeks to complete all the challenges and earn any cosmetic rewards that are included in the event.

We don’t know what will replace the Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor event just yet, but there’s likely to be an announcement in the next few weeks.

MW3 and Warzone x Warhammer 40K event rewards

By earning XP from matches and challenges, players will be able to earn free Warhammer 40K rewards.

While we won’t know what you need to accomplish until the event goes live, we do know what the rewards are:

  • Righteous Storm WSP-9 SMG blueprint
  • Pysk-out Grenade Tactical skin
  • Innocent Proves Nothing emblem
  • For the Emperor emblem
  • March for Macragge calling card
  • Son of Sanguinius calling card
  • Know No Fear large decal
  • Inquisitorial Seal weapon sticker
  • Righteous Hatred weapon charm
  • Adeptus Astartes loading screen

For more, learn all about the new features coming in Warzone Season Two Reloaded.

