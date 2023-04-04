When does DMZ season 3 release? Start date and time

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s next update, season three, is fast approaching. Season two brought a slew of changes and additions to DMZ. Alongside a new map in Ashika Island, Warzone 2 season two also brought new factions and missions that will carry over to DMZ’s third season.

While we can only wait to see what this new season of Warzone 2 holds, factions will likely continue to rise in priority.

Rumors have circulated that players could expect faction bases, specific buy-stations, along with faction AI to assist players with more difficult missions.

Various details around DMZ season three will become much more clear after the patch arrives. While you will not have to wait much longer, this is everything you need to know about Warzone 2’s season three release date and start time.

When does Warzone 2 Season three launch?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three will release on April 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST. The release of Warzone 2 season three will coincide with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 season three as well, giving general Call of Duty fans plenty to look forward to.

Players will have only a few days left to finish out their battle pass content for season two and cash in on rewards. Much of the content surrounding the relatively new yet immensely popular DMZ game mode has yet to be revealed. All we do know however is that factions will once again take center stage.

In DMZ, factions have been an core part of the mode’s gameplay. From giving out missions to rewards, the factions players choose to align with drastically alter players’ experiences in-game. Likely, we can expect tons more faction-specific missions to release in Warzone 2 season three that players can complete for further rewards.