When do jailbreaks happen in Warzone 2?

The Gulag isn’t the only way to return to the field in Warzone 2. The jailbreak mechanic also allows players to return from captivity, granting them a second chance at glory. With the unexpected twists and turns jailbreaks introduce to Warzone, players are naturally curious about when exactly a jailbreak happens so they can be ready.

If you get chosen for a jailbreak, an orange circle that will have a countdown animation will pop up on your screen. Once it’s time, you’ll jump back into the map, and your first priority should be to acquire loot, potentially in the form of a loadout, as soon as possible.

When does jailbreak happen in Warzone 2?

Jailbreaks happen randomly in Warzone 2, meaning they can happen at any time. There will even be some games that won’t happen. Considering there’s no way of telling if a jailbreak will happen or not, you’ll need to make a decision when you get knocked out.

How to use jailbreak in Warzone 2?

Players looking to push their luck with a jailbreak must remain in the lobby and continue to spectate their teammates. If you return to the main lobby, you won’t be eligible for a jailbreak.

In general, most jailbreaks tend to occur toward the later stages of a match to balance the final circles for squads that are lacking in numbers. A sudden boost in firepower increases the stakes and ensures a more epic ending to a match.

How often does Jailbreak happen in Warzone 2?

A jailbreak can only happen once in a Warzone 2 match and there is no guarantee it will happen. This means that a jailbreak might not happen in every Warzone 2 game.

While players can see a jailbreak happen in back-to-back Warzone 2 matches, the opposite can also be the case.

What circle does Jailbreak happen in Warzone 2?

A jailbreak generally happens after the fourth circle in Warzone 2. It can even happen in the final moments of the final circle, which can set the ground for crowded endings.

Our advice? Don’t quit those Warzone 2 lobbies, just in case.