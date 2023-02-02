Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible.

One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and menus in the game’s looting system and reverting it back to Warzone 1’s style of floating loot that drops out of containers and dead enemies.

I may single handedly get gas masks & self revives nerfed at this rate… 🧠

(Watch until end) pic.twitter.com/mBAScEZGMd — LG bbreadman (@bbreadmanW) February 2, 2023

In a clip posted this afternoon, Luminosity Gaming Warzone 2 streamer bbreadman showed off exactly why the game’s current looting and inventory system needed to be changed in a bad way.

Currently, Warzone 2’s looting system involves backpacks that can carry a large amount of items. Not only that, but items can stack so multiple can be carried, including things like gas masks and self-revive kits.

Gas masks allow players to survive outside of the playable circle for a period of time, and self-revive kits let players revive themselves when downed. As demonstrated by bbreadman, this can create a serious problem.

In the clip, bbreadman’s inventory is stacked with these items as he pushes out of the safe zone, allowing him to gain a serious advantage on the enemies who are stuck within the playable circle. With gas masks in hand, he’s able to continuously survive in the gas.

Staying remarkably calm, bbreadman pulls off the backpack-assisted victory with a wry smile, tweeting that he “may single handedly get gas masks and self revives nerfed at this rate.” Those items could be next on the docket, but so long as a player can’t carry a seemingly infinite amount of both anymore, it may not be needed.

“We were excited to see the new backpack system give players the agency to customize their inventory for a desired playstyle or role within a squad,” Activision said in a recent blog post. “In our continued effort to balance engagements, medium/Large backpacks will no longer be available and eliminated players will drop loot onto the ground rather than loot-filled backpacks. Every player will have the same backpack throughout the entire game which will subsequently reduce the impact of stacking medical supplies, equipment, and killstreaks. We will continue to look for feedback and provide updates that streamline the looting experience for everyone.”

Warzone 2’s season two update drops on Feb. 15.