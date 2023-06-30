What is the GPS Triangulator used for in DMZ?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season four brought a new map, items, and plenty of new missions to the popular DMZ game mode. Many of these missions require players to pick up mysterious items, such as the GPS Triangulator. While these items are essential to the missions each tool is tied to, it is always explicitly clear how to use the item.

The GPS Triangulator is part of the Long Distance mission, a tier two mission for the new Phalanx faction. If you have found this item, it is likely because you are trying to complete this mission. Even if you have the item and are on track to complete Long Distance, you might still need some help figuring out what to do with this item.

If you are trying to use the GPS Triangulator in Warzone 2 DMZ, this is what you need to do.

Where to find the GPS Triangulator in Warzone 2 DMZ

Finding the GPS Triangulator is the first major objective in the Long Distance mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. You can find this item in the Vondel Zoo on the new map. The Zoo is located in the southern part of the map, found between the Floating District and Stadium.

The GPS Triangulator can be found in the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop. Screenshot via Dot Esports

I was pretty lucky and spawned close to the Dead Drop location where the GPS Triangulator can be found. This Dead Drop is located near the tip of the Zoo area, use the map above as reference. To get this item, simply interact with the dumpster and add the GPS Triangulator to your inventory.

How to use the GPS Triangulator in Warzone 2 DMZ

Once you have acquired the GPS Triangulator, you will need to exfiltrate from Vondel and travel to Al Mazrah. From here, you will need to travel to three UAV Towers and use the GPS Triangulator to capture this area. All three captures must be performed in the same deployment to complete the mission.

This is just one of the many UAV Tower locations in Al Mazrah. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You should be warned that UAV Towers are usually highly guarded if no other Operators have cleared out the area. Be sure to enter with plenty of armor, ammo, and weapons, and possibly with friends to get through the task much easier.

UAV Towers can be found throughout Al Mazrah with 17 total locations. Each tower will have a terminal found at the top. Once you find a UAV Tower, simply walk over to it and interact with the computer to capture it. As long as the GPS Triangulator is in your inventory, you will gain credit toward completing the mission.

