What is Battle Royale Preview in MW3?

Gökhan Çakır
Published: Feb 5, 2024 08:08 pm
Call of Duty developers work on various features all at the same time. It can take a long time before players get a glimpse of what they’re cooking under the hood, and that’s what Modern Warfare 3’s Battle Royale Preview aims to fix.

I’m a sucker for limited-time modes. Whenever there’s a new one, I play them until I get bored so I don’t feel like I missed out when they eventually rotate out. When Battle Royale Preview first caught my eye, I couldn’t exactly tell what was waiting for me since I hadn’t read the playlist changes, but the name did hold some clues.

Here’s everything we know about MW3‘s Battle Royale Preview mode.

What does Battle Royale Preview mean in MW3?

Water combat in Warzone
We wouldn’t mind more initiatives either. Image via Activision

Battle Royale Preview is a limited-time mode in MW3. In this game mode, players can try out upcoming Warzone changes before they get officially released.

This system resembles Riot Games’ Public Beta Environment, where League of Legends players can beta-test new features before they are rolled out to the main client. Unlike League’s version, you won’t need a dedicated account since CoD’s BRP is a mode.

What’s new in MW3’s Battle Royale Preview?

If Battle Royale Preview becomes a permanent mode, the new features inside should change over time. At the time of writing, Covert Exfil and Weapon Case are the two focuses of Battle Royale Preview. These two additions were initially set to be released in Warzone Season One, but after a delay, they found themselves in a limited-time game mode.

This mode may help the devs roll out fan-favorite features to Warzone over time, as they’ll be able to weed out bad ideas based on community feedback. It’s unclear whether Battle Royale Preview will remain a permanent part of Warzone, but I would vote for it to stay (unless the devs decide not to listen to any feedback they gather).

Gökhan Çakır
