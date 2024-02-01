Warzone update adds new playlist where players can test potential changes

Warzone has today added a new limited-time mode, Battle Royale Preview, that lets players test upcoming features before they officially get introduced, with two testing subjects already included at launch: Covert Exfil and Weapon Case.

Warzone Season One Reloaded was initially planned to introduce both Covert Exfil and Weapon Cases. However, Raven Software eventually decided to delay both features indefinitely after CoD fans argued these planned extraction shooter-inspired elements don’t really belong in a battle royale. The devs returned to the drawing board and finally brought both innovations back as part of a new testing ground for future ideas.

The Weapon Case comes at a high risk. Image via Activision

The first iteration of Battle Royale Preview is already live in Warzone to test Covert Exfils and Weapon Cases. At the start of every match, a single Weapon Case spawns in a random location on the map and is marked by a search area. After locating and picking up the case, the players are marked for all opponents on the map. If a player stays alive until the end of the match while holding the case, they earn exclusive rewards. Instead of trying to survive until the end, Covert Exfil introduces a faster way of extracting a Weapon Case.

Only five Covert Exfils are available to buy per match, and they come with a hefty $30,000 price tag. When a squad buys an exfil, a green flare will mark the landing zone and call in a chopper that can take any player out early. Opponents will be notified of the exfil and can attempt to hijack or prevent the helicopter ride.

All squad members must get into the helicopter to leave successfully. Any players that fail to do so will have to stay in the match and try to win the old-fashioned way while their teammates watch in spectator mode.

Covert Exfils are designed as a more straightforward method to collect Weapon Cases and don’t count as traditional wins. Players earn every Weapon Case reward by extracting six or more cases, and there is a bonus reward for any squad that can win a match with a Weapon Case in hand.

Raven has yet to confirm whether this Warzone testing realm will stick around long-term but for the time being, anyone can load into Preview lobbies.