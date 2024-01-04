What is a good KD in CoD?

Kill-death ratios (KD) are figures competitive Call of Duty players hold sacred. Players looking to rise above the competition often wonder what constitutes a good KD, as it’s also an important benchmark of skill.

Ideally, you’ll always want to take down at least one player each round to carry your own weight. When this number consistently increases to two or three eliminations before going down yourself, your KD will start growing in a positive way.

What is the average KD in CoD Multiplayer?

The average KD in CoD is around 0.9 and 1.0.

If you have a KD higher than 1.0, it means you have a good KD. KD values above 1.0 in CoD are considered to be good, and if your average is higher than 1.5, you can consider yourself exceptional at the game.

What is the average KD in Warzone?

The average KD in Warzone is between 0.92 and 0.96, according to JGOD’s findings. Based on these statistics, a Warzone KD above 0.96 can be considered good, but it might not be enough to get you consistent wins in the game.

Considering how unforgiving Warzone can be when it comes to eliminations, you’ll need above a 2.0-2.5 KD to outlast other players consistently. While improving your aim can be enough to increase your KD by noticeable margins in Multiplayer, getting better at Warzone will be a different story. From perfecting your landing spots to choosing safe and optimal looting routes, there will be more factors in play in the battle royale game mode.

Charging into battles without a second thought might not be the best for your KD. Image via Activision

How do you increase your KD in CoD?

The quickest way to increase your KD in CoD is camping. Players who hide in the unseen corners of the maps tend to take down more players before someone notices what they’re up to. Campers don’t have the highest reputation amongst CoD players, though, so you might receive some angry private messages as your KD grows in numbers.

If you’re opposed to camping on principle, then the best ways to improve your KD are to more fully learn maps, improve your gun skill, and practice learning where enemies typically like to hide or approach from. And all of that just comes down to practicing and playing the game more.