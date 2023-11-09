Campers have Call of Duty players running to Apex for their battle royale fix

Call of Duty Warzone players are sick and tired of campers, and they’re now migrating to Apex Legends to finally be free from them.

On Nov. 8, a Redditor named peenpapi210 posted a clip of them dropping bodies in Apex, and they praised the game after switching over from the CoD battle royale.

Peenpapi210 is adamant Apex is a better game than Warzone, noting the superior audio quality and that it “seems like it takes more skill and iq in this game.”

Another concern of peenpapi210 with Warzone is the very short time to kill and the abundance of campers, which is a sentiment a lot of players have echoed.

Warzone is known for its campers. The game is far slower-paced than Apex, rewarding camping in certain situations. The fast nature of Apex puts a stop to this sort of static playstyle.

Since peenpapi210 likes Apex so much, players suggested they try Titanfall due to its similarly great movement. Even though the time-to-kill is faster in Titanfall than in Apex, the game allows for more movement options like double jumping and wall running.

Personally, my experience with Warzone was disappointing, to say the least. I played Apex first, so I was spoiled by the high-octane matches the battle royal is known for. When I booted up Warzone with friends, it just felt like a slugfest. I ended up going back to Apex a week later.