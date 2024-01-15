What is a Breacher Drone in MW3?

Unlocking and acquiring the terrifying Breacher Drone isn’t altogether obvious in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Thankfully, we’ve done it and can get one of the bad boys in your operator’s gloves ASAP.

Lethal equipment is always fun to use during CoD MW3. There’s nothing better than wiping out several players with a random frag, sticking someone with a Semtex, or blowing someone to smithereens with a Proximity Mine. Into the spotlight steps the Breacher Drone—a new toy to use in MW3.

Once launched, the Breacher Drone emits an ominous whirring and whizzing sound as it zips in a straight line toward anything in its path. It’s a gateway to easy and satisfying kills, so let’s just get it unlocked now.

How to unlock Breacher Drone in MW3

Have you tried this equipment yet? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Breacher Drone for use in your best MW3 loadouts, you’ll need to unlock the ability to obtain Armory Unlocks, and then select the Breacher Drone as your reward.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for clarity:

You need to reach Player Level 25 to unlock the Armory. Once you’ve done that, go to the Armory. Find and select the Breacher Drone as your next unlock. Now, complete three Daily Challenges, and the Breacher Drone is yours.

A new mechanic in MW3, Armory Unlocks allows players to choose the equipment they want first and foremost. As soon as you’re Rank 25, you can select the Breacher Drone as your first unlock target. Complete the required challenges and the Breacher Drone is yours.

It’s a simply fantastic tool and is my go-to lethal equipment. They’re hard to shoot out of the air, unless there’s a Trophy System nearby, and will pretty much fly toward their intended target without interruption. If an enemy player is hiding behind cover, the Breacher Drone will fly right over the cover and make them pay for avoiding confrontation.