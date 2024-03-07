What happened to Shipment in MW3? Shipmas change explained

Season Two Reloaded permanently replaced Shipment in Modern Warfare 3 with a different version of the beloved map.

Small Map Moshpit is one of the most popular playlists in MW3 multiplayer, as it features six maps perfectly constructed for fast-paced, thrilling matches. Community members use the playlist as an easy way to level up weapons, complete weekly challenges, and unlock camos. Out of every environment on tap, Shipment often gets the most flowers, but players are in for a surprise when they log in for the first time after the Season Two Reloaded update.

What happened to Shipment in MW3?

You either hate Shipment or love it. Image via Activision

As part of the Season Two Reloaded update, Shipmas permanently replaced Shipment in MW3 multiplayer. “By popular demand, Shipmas will permanently replace standard Shipment,” Sledgehammer Games confirmed.

In December 2023, the devs changed Shipment into Shipmas for the holiday season. The cold-weather version of Shipment had snow fall from the sky with a backdrop of the northern lights, and community members praised the redesign for adding character and for improving visibility. CODMAS ended on Jan. 17, and Shipmas left multiplayer, but after months of begging for the map to return, Sledgehammer Games gave fans what they wanted.

Shipmas wasn’t the only exciting map addition the MW3 devs decided to make in the mid-season update. Daus Haus, a beloved environment from CoD: Vanguard, received a remake, and will inevitably join a stacked lineup in the Small Map Moshpit playlist. Additionally, Skidrow and Terminal got limited-time makeovers to freshen up the popular 6v6 battlefields. Finally, the devs unexpectedly added MW2’s Dome to the MW3 Quick Play map rotation, joining Farm 18, Raceway, Hotel, Shoot House, Shipment, and Las Almas as previous maps to get carried over.

After the mid-season update, MW3 players have 29 different 6v6 multiplayer maps to enjoy, greatly surpassing what we saw from the previous series installment at this time of the year.