MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s constant additions of new in-game challenges offer players objectives to complete, but that doesn’t mean players will be happy with the free rewards.

Each season, every week features a set of weekly challenges in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone. Each week has its own reward for completing any five challenges, and getting each weekly reward earns a special, final reward.

It’s not the most thrilling camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In season zero, the reward was the special weapon camo, Golden River, which was an animated camo with funky blue, black, and yellow swirls. Season one also has a weapon camo, but CoD players are not impressed with it. It’s called Coherence and it can be seen above.

The camo is rather plain and unremarkable in comparison to Golden River, which may have set the bar too high. Players discussing the reward on Reddit called it “ugly,” “lame,” and worse.

“Bro, that’s really it?” said one reply. “That is utterly disgusting and I’m not even going to finish the week eight challenges. Thanks for the post.”

“This shit looks like a camo you’d get for getting 50 kills with a base weapon,” said another player, who’s not entirely wrong. MW3 has a wild amount of camos, including both new ones from MW3 and older ones from Modern Warfare 2 that were carried forward.

With overly cool Mastery camos like Interstellar and Borealis, it doesn’t seem like most players will be rushing to equip Coherence on their guns any time soon. And it’s really hard to blame anyone for feeling this way, especially after Golden River set the tone.

With season two just around the corner, likely to begin on Feb. 7, players are hoping the new seasonal reward will be a bit more worth the grind than this one was.