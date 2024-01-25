Category:
CoD

MW3 players annoyed with ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ camo for finishing 8 weeks of challenges

"Man, is this thing ugly."
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 01:01 pm
CoD operators team up in the Headquarters mode.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s constant additions of new in-game challenges offer players objectives to complete, but that doesn’t mean players will be happy with the free rewards.

Recommended Videos

Each season, every week features a set of weekly challenges in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone. Each week has its own reward for completing any five challenges, and getting each weekly reward earns a special, final reward.

Coherence season one camo in MW3 and Warzone
It’s not the most thrilling camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In season zero, the reward was the special weapon camo, Golden River, which was an animated camo with funky blue, black, and yellow swirls. Season one also has a weapon camo, but CoD players are not impressed with it. It’s called Coherence and it can be seen above.

The camo is rather plain and unremarkable in comparison to Golden River, which may have set the bar too high. Players discussing the reward on Reddit called it “ugly,” “lame,” and worse.

“Bro, that’s really it?” said one reply. “That is utterly disgusting and I’m not even going to finish the week eight challenges. Thanks for the post.”

“This shit looks like a camo you’d get for getting 50 kills with a base weapon,” said another player, who’s not entirely wrong. MW3 has a wild amount of camos, including both new ones from MW3 and older ones from Modern Warfare 2 that were carried forward.

With overly cool Mastery camos like Interstellar and Borealis, it doesn’t seem like most players will be rushing to equip Coherence on their guns any time soon. And it’s really hard to blame anyone for feeling this way, especially after Golden River set the tone.

With season two just around the corner, likely to begin on Feb. 7, players are hoping the new seasonal reward will be a bit more worth the grind than this one was.

related content
Read Article ‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Verdansk in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
Read Article What is the next Call of Duty? All speculated future releases for 2024 and beyond
Operators in Jumpship for MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is the next Call of Duty? All speculated future releases for 2024 and beyond
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Sony disables Cronus software in latest PS5 update, cracking down on CoD cheaters
MW3 Rio
Category:
CoD
CoD
Sony disables Cronus software in latest PS5 update, cracking down on CoD cheaters
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Verdansk in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘I would pay $1,000’: Warzone players would pay big bucks for Fortnite OG-style update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
Read Article What is the next Call of Duty? All speculated future releases for 2024 and beyond
Operators in Jumpship for MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is the next Call of Duty? All speculated future releases for 2024 and beyond
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Sony disables Cronus software in latest PS5 update, cracking down on CoD cheaters
MW3 Rio
Category:
CoD
CoD
Sony disables Cronus software in latest PS5 update, cracking down on CoD cheaters
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.