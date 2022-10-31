What happened to the Valderas Museum map in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had a relatively successful beta release with hundreds of thousands getting on during the weekends it was available to try out the latest title. There was a limited number of weapons, modes and maps available to try out as a taste of what was to come when the game officially launched.

But, one map that was the main focal point of the beta is nowhere to be found in the full game. Valderas Museum was a map that was not only well-liked by players but was dominated in the beta across Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint and Domination as tester modes.

When MW2 was officially released, Valderas Museum was nowhere to be found and Activision nor Infinity Ward has acknowledged it since.

Here’s what happened to Valderas Museum in MW2.

Museum map removed from Modern Warfare 2

Valderas Museum was absent from MW2’s release and it has been speculated that this is a direct result of a copyright issue between Activision and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California.

The map was largely based on this world-famous museum despite not directly comparing itself. From the sandstone buildings to the fountain in the middle of the map, Valderas Museum was almost a one-for-one copy of the Getty Museum.

It is said, since Valderas Museum was so much like the actual place, Activision is now being hit with copyright claims by those involved with the Getty Museum. Allegedly, Activision did not gain permission to create a copy of the actual place and is now taking the heat for it.

This would be why Valderas Museum was not released alongside the full game because chances are, Activision was intercepted by the Getty Museum for using its image.

Valderas Museum is not the only map Activisionis currently catching heat for either, the Breenbergh Hotel and Crown Raceway are maps that are also modeled after actual locations.

According to pro CDL players, they are being told not to play the Crown Raceway map because of a licensing issue with the Marina Bay Grand Prix which that map is based on.