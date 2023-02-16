What does the highlighted Pro icon mean in MW2?

For those Call of Duty players looking to dominate Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2 matches, weapon blueprints are a must-have for any loadout. Each blueprint is specific to a weapon and features a specific set of attachments, cosmetics, and tuning adjustments to maximize its lethal efficiency.

There are numerous ways for players to unlock new blueprints, but the primary methods are through the seasonal battle passes and by completing faction missions in DMZ. Focusing on these avenues will fill your armory with dozens of weapon blueprints in no time.

Beginning in season two, you may have noticed a prominent glowing “Pro” icon next to your weapon blueprints on your loadout page. But what exactly does it mean?

Glowing “Pro” icon in MW2 explained

The glowing “Pro” icon in MW2 simply means that the blueprint has been “pro-tuned” by the developers to give its wielder a specific advantage or set of advantages. Technically, all weapon blueprints have always been pro-tuned, but the season two update makes that feature more distinctive.

Screengrab via Activision

When a weapon is pro-tuned, it is equipped with a specific set of precisely tuned attachments to make it more viable in a certain way. For example, the Terminal Velocity blueprint for the Vaznev-9K SMG features tuned attachments to make the weapon more efficient when it comes to aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and hip fire accuracy. Each weapon will say near the top of its listing on your loadout page what it’s tuned for.

You are free to take weapon blueprints and alter the attachments or the tuning as you see fit, but it will cause the weapon to lose that “pro-tuned” distinction. Adding camos, gun screens, charms, or stickers via the Customize page will not cause the weapon to lose its pro-tuned distinction.