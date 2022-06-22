What are Black Market Run contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale style game in the Call of Duty franchise that was released in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While somewhat unorthodox for the series, with the franchise primarily focusing on its single-player campaign and multiplayer features, Warzone was a highly successful entry to the Call of Duty universe. The game was so successful and praised as a breath of fresh air amongst all of the PUBG clones everywhere that it ended up being ported to several other platforms like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and it is even slated for a mobile release later this year.

To keep the game fresh over the years, seasonal events were introduced. Warzone introduced Supply Runs in 2020 to great success. In this mode, players had to purchase items at certain Buy Stations in order to get a huge discount for other items. If the player gets to a Buy Station when the bonus discount is active, they will get to claim it. This is on a timer, however, so players will have to be quick.

So what are Black Market Runs and how are they similar to these?

Black Market Run contracts

Image via Activision

Black Market Runs are similar to Supply Runs from the past, where players will have to make it to the closest Buy Station in order to acquire the discount. These particular Buy Stations, however, are different from the normal ones, aptly named Black Market Buy Stations. Players are free to attempt these missions in squads and the first squad member to reach these special Buy Stations before the timer runs out will provide their team with a veritable selection of bonus items and weapons.

The items available here are not accessible for purchase at other Buy Stations. Some of the weapons and items are:

Foresight

Nebula V Minigun

Sequencer Grenade

Specialist Bonus

Other special classified weapons

If your squad hasn’t managed to access the bonus before the first squad has, worry not because the bonus powerups and items will be accessible for a while after the initial squad that has activated it has left.

Additional features

Image via Activision

Along with Black Market Runs, there have been a few more features added. One of them is the Cash Extraction feature where stragglers will attempt to airlift their winnings off of Fortune’s Keep. These extractions will last for a fair amount of time, providing squads with the perfect opportunity to ambush them and acquire these goods.

As of now, these new features are only limited to Fortune’s Keep. There is no word on whether they will arrive on Caldera or Rebirth Island, but it is highly likely. These features have gone online with the release of Season 4, out now on June 22, so jump in while it’s still hot.