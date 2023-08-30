Well-known music producer Finneas gets his wish to ‘score Call of Duty’

Music producer, singer, and songwriter Finneas has always been open about his love of Call of Duty, going as far as to express that he wanted to “score” the game.

Well, sometimes, dreams come true, and now the 26-year-old will be in CoD ’til forever falls apart. Activision announced today that Finneas and his partner David Marinelli “have created all new music for Gunfight modes” in Modern Warfare 2.

With the launch of Season 05 Reloaded, we're excited to welcome @finneas to #MW2!



Finneas O'Connell and his partner David Marinelli have created all new music for Gun Fight modes 💯



Check out the Season 05 soundtrack here:https://t.co/HvsfepIMz9 pic.twitter.com/pfx3yLC5Ka — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 30, 2023

Finneas, most known for writing and producing music for his pop star sister Billie Eilish, posted in January that he wanted to “score Call of Duty.” Infinity Ward quoted the tweet yesterday, teasing the collaboration.

And today, it’s been confirmed. It’s at least the second time Finneas has posted about his love of CoD, also saying in 2021 that he wished developers would “make multiplayer maps based on locations from TV shows” because he’d “be so excited to play Call Of Duty in the middle of Dunder Mifflin.”

When asked by a fan in 2021 what his favorite weapon was, Finneas revealed that he only played Gunfight and Gun Game, so the choice to have him score music for the two-vs-two mode seems very fitting and is likely very cool for both CoD’s devs and Finneas himself.

While Eilish gets most of the shine in the family, Finneas is a highly respected singer/songwriter himself. He boasts almost nine million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of followers and subscribers across social media pages.

I just play gunfight and gun game so I never get to choose — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 18, 2021

You can hear Finneas’ music in Gunfight in Season Five Reloaded in MW2 right now by checking out Gunfight Blueprints or the new Armored Gunfight mode in multiplayer.

