CoD developer teases upcoming collaboration with one of music’s biggest producers

This season was hip hop, but is pop next?

Call of Duty’s collaborations know no bounds.

In a game that’s now home to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Kevin Durant, and Lara Croft, it appears that pop music is next up for CoD—if a recent social media post is anything to go by.

“I want to score Call of Duty,” said singer, songwriter, and producer Finneas back on Jan. 13 of this year. CoD quoted the post today, Aug. 29, and said “Ok” with an eyes emoji, teasing a collaboration with the star.

Finneas is best known for producing and writing the music of his sister, pop sensation Billie Eilish. But he’s also a singer and songwriter in his own right, often seen performing with Eilish in shows around the world.

What’s interesting about the post is that it was made by Infinity Ward, the makers of Modern Warfare 2, so it seems as though if there’s a collaboration in the works, it would most likely be coming soon during MW2’s final months before Modern Warfare 3 drops on Nov. 10.

Finneas has posted about CoD multiple times before, even saying on March 18, 2021, that he wants to “petition to make multiplayer maps based on locations from TV shows,” saying he’d “be so excited to play CoD in the middle of Dunder Mifflin.”

With season six of MW2 due to arrive in just a few weeks, there’s not much of a wait to find out just what Finneas is cooking up with Activision. But for now, the speculation can run rampant.

Petition to make multiplayer maps based on locations from TV shows. I’d be so excited to play Call Of Duty in the middle of Dunder Mifflin — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 18, 2021

MW2’s season six should begin on either Sept. 26 or 27, and MW3 will follow soon after on Nov. 10.

