Warzone’s overpowered Renetti Conversion Kit has been mercifully nerfed

Rejoice, battle royale gamers: Call of Duty’s dominant pistol SMG hybrid, the Renetti, has been nerfed big-time in Warzone.

The Renetti has been destroying players in Warzone over the past week or so, once players shifted away from nerfed SMGs in the season three update. The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit morphed the burst pistol into a high-capacity SMG, and its power was relentless.

It’s safe to go outside again. Image via Activision

Thankfully, Raven Software was quick on the trigger with a nerf today, dropping its maximum damage, minimum damage, and max damage range, while slightly increasing the lower torso and arms-and-hand damage multipliers to compensate.

CoD’s announcement of the nerf was met was universal praise by players who had had enough of getting melted by the pistol-turned-submachine gun, marking a short-lived era of terror, which is a buck in the trend of recent years when OP guns dominated the meta for weeks at a time.

Just a few days ago, players took to Reddit to complain about the weapon, saying that it had turned battle royale into “a hot mess.” The mess may be a bit less messier now, with some hefty damage reductions and more to the gun.

The quick nerf by Raven inspires hope for players that long periods of time controlled by one single weapon may be over, as the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit had only been truly problematic over the past week.

Check the changes down below, or follow CoD’s website for more info on weapon balancing changes like this one.

Warzone April 10 update: Renetti nerf

Max damage decreased to 28, down from 36.

Min damage decreased to 24, down from 28.

Max damage range decreased to 12.44 meters, down from 17.52.

Lower torso multiplier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.

Arms and hand multiplier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.

