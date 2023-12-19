Warzone player shares best movement class setup to ’embarrass people’ in season one

When it comes to any close-range encounter in Warzone, it’s long been apparent that movement is king.

And especially in the current era of Warzone, where the movement perhaps feels the best it’s been in quite some time thanks to the incorporation of Modern Warfare 3 mechanics and several default perks, it appears now is a prime time to unleash movement-focused class setups such as this one championed by content creator Metaphor.

“There’s not much that you can do about it.” Image via Activision

Breaking it all down in a recent YouTube video, Metaphor showcased how this custom loadout is capable of breaking aim assist and mouse sensors all the same in season one. The drawback is that with the attachments heavily sprucing up your ability to dance on people, it does sacrifice quite a bit in the recoil department, making it a tougher class to use than most.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a hard loadout to use,” Metaphor said in the video. “You’re going to have to be a bit of a better player to probably take advantage of it. But, if you want to challenge yourself and you want to try to embarrass some people, I recommend running this loadout.”

The boost that you get in the mobility bar with this setup is something else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the movement build that Metaphor showcased for the Striker:

Muzzle: XRK Knockout Breach

XRK Knockout Breach Barrel: Striker Stubby Barrel

Striker Stubby Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: No Stock

Right away, you’ll notice three attachment decisions that make this class setup drastically different from a more traditional meta Striker build. The first is the inclusion of the XRK Knockout Breach muzzle, which mainly is advertised as an add-on that buffs your melee damage but is used here since it squeezes out an extra ounce of Hip Walking Speed that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to attain. Another way in which you’re essentially diving into the deep end for max movement is in the form of the No Stock attachment, which is usually subbed out for the more balanced Lachmann MK2 Light Stock. Lastly, with there being no room for a magazine attachment in this build, you’re going to have to get creative while taking fights with just 30 rounds.

The other half of Metaphor’s movement class revolves around using the following perks: Double Time, Mountaineer, Stalker, and Flex. From having further buffs in strafe and ADS movement speed to being able to take twice as much fall damage without dying, this perk package essentially turns you into the Flash. As mentioned in the comment section of the video, perhaps the only worthwhile substitution for movement purposes here would be to add Resolute to let you move even faster while being shot at.

Aside from the Striker build and these perks, Metaphor used a Stim and a Semtex, as well as a fairly standard RAM-7 loadout, to complete the class.