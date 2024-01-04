Warzone Plate Carrier Vests explained: Stealth, Tempered, more

You are missing out if you don't take advantage of Plate Carrier Vests.

Warzone features four different types of Plate Carrier Vests that can be found as ground loot, and players are missing out if they don’t take advantage of the helpful equipment item.

After a squad lands in the Warzone lobby and does an initial sweep, players tend to stop opening chests once they get their Loadout Drop or Loadout weapons from the Buy Station. Players will still find value in collecting money to buy back teammates or Killstreaks for end-game circles, but everyone overlooks Plate Carrier Vests.

Tempered Vest is one of the best Plate Carrier options.

Players can only equip four Perks at a time in Warzone, meaning difficult sacrifices must be made. For example, players often struggle to choose between High Alert, Ghost, or any other meta option for their Ultimate Perk slot.

However, Plate Carrier Vests make it possible to have an extra Perk and add more meaning to looting to find the right one.

How do Plate Carrier Vests work in Warzone 3?

Plate Carriers can be found as ground loot in Warzone and offer the benefits of a corresponding Perk. Players get the effects of a Perk even if they don’t have it equipped in one of their four slots.

Here is every Plate Carrier Vest in Warzone 3.