Warzone Mobile features support for multiple controller types, extensive touchscreen customization

Play the way you want.
Scott Duwe
Published: Mar 8, 2024 02:05 pm
Warzone Mobile action screenshot of a helicopter and ATV with an explosion.
Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile is just a few weeks away, and it seems like however you enjoy mobile FPS games, there’s a way to play the new hotness.

Whether you like touch controls, a plugged-in controller, or your favorite bluetooth one that you use for console games, Warzone Mobile has the option for you to use it. And there’s a full suite of customization options coming, too.

Warzone Mobile touch control customizations
Fully customizable touchscreen controls. Image via Activision

The touchscreen control customization is extensive, according to a new Activision blog post, which includes everything from control presets and a fully customizable HUD, allowing players to select the size and placement of all of the touchscreen controls.

“This is where you can make a limitless number of changes to every aspect of your control scheme,” Activision said. “All of this is purely optional, but usually players delve into this menu once they’ve chosen an HUD preset that they enjoy using but want to adjust the location of a specific button for reasons of functionality or comfort.”

There are also several more options to allow for automation, such as automatically picking up weapons, an option to automatically turn toward a damage source, and others such as mantling, parachuting, climbing stairs, and more. The game sounds like it will be very accessible for all kinds of gamers, no matter their preferred method of play.

The other two options to play Warzone Mobile with are bluetooth controllers, like a PS5, PS4, or Xbox controller, plus the Backbone One mobile controller, the official controller partner for the game. There will be an exclusive “Prestige Edition” of the Backbone One, complete with extra double XP tokens, available via the Best Buy mobile app’s Best Buy Drops program.

Ghost grabbing some WZM games between missions. Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile’s worldwide release on iOS and Android drops on March 21.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.