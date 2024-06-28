How to get Mark of the Survivor camo in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 continues evolving through various patches, introducing new Zombies content tied with rewards like the Mark of the Survivor camo. Obtaining the Mark of the Survivor camo is no easy feat either, as you’ll need to sharpen your Zombies skills and deal with hordes of enemies.

How do you unlock Mark of the Survivor camo in MW3 Zombies?

All future camos could take a page out of this one. Image via Zombies News

To unlock the Mark of the Survivor camo in MW3 Zombies you’ll need to complete the five waves of Zombies in the Unstable Rift and then defeat the bosses that eventually appear at the end of rounds.

The first round tends to be the hardest here, as the initial wave of Zombies is quite strong. Despite starting the Unstable Rift with full Zombies perks and armor, it’s natural to feel out of balance in the first seconds. As you start getting powerful weapons like the Flamethrower, though, it’ll become easier. When all five are clear—including the bosses—you’ll get a notification informing you you got the new camo, Mark of the Survivor.

How to unlock the Unstable Rift in MW3 Zombies

To get the Mark of the Survivor camo, you first need to unlock the Unstable Rift in MW3 Zombies. To do this, start a Zombies session and look for Obelisks on the map. Each Obelisk has weapon type/ammo requirements. Once three Obelisks are activated, an Unstable Rift entrance will appear.

When you’ve completed all these Obelisk requirements, you can then enter the Unstable Rift through its respective portal on the map.

If you’ve been gone for a while, you can also check out all MW3 multiplayer camo challenges and the MW3 Zombies camo challenges list to ensure you haven’t missed an essential addition to your camo collection.

