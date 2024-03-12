Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious

Warzone Mobile could be in line to receive input-based matchmaking for its Ranked Play mode in the future, but rather than celebrating this news, Call of Duty fans are angry, voicing their frustrations at Activision.

Recommended Videos

Following the four-year success of the original Warzone, gamers will soon be able to compete in the battle royale any time, any place, thanks to Warzone Mobile. The game is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 21, but people are already talking about the future of the mobile title before it’s even launched.

Warzone Mobile is almost here. Image via Activision

One such discussion revolved around input-based matchmaking in Ranked Play. Since Warzone Mobile will be played on phones and tablets, there will be two types of input—touchscreen controllers and those using Bluetooth controllers. Those on actual controllers would have a significant advantage over the touchscreen players, prompting one CoD fan to enquire about separating the communities in the name of fairness.

In response, the dev team replied: “Sort of, yes. We don’t plan to have that on launch, but we are considering adding that later on, and of course especially for competitive modes.” While some would see this as good news, fans of Warzone on PC and console were not happy about it.

“I have no idea what the mobile gaming audience has been looking for in a game, but it’s incredible that the devs have been working their asses off on basically everything the console/PC audience has been looking for to a completely different audience,” one disgruntled CoD fan wrote.

Another wrote: “[Am] I really gonna have to move to Warzone Mobile? Warzone now on PC is a joke with its matchmaking and sussy cheaters,” while an Xbox player added: “They will prioritize their cash cow.”

Unfortunately, while CoD fans would love controller players to be separated from mouse and keyboard players in Warzone, there is no word on it coming to the game any time soon. If they want to see it in action, they’ll need to download the mobile version of the game.