Category:
CoD

Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious

Some Warzone players are jealous.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 06:08 am
Warzone Mobile screenshot of Shipment gameplay
Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile could be in line to receive input-based matchmaking for its Ranked Play mode in the future, but rather than celebrating this news, Call of Duty fans are angry, voicing their frustrations at Activision.

Recommended Videos

Following the four-year success of the original Warzone, gamers will soon be able to compete in the battle royale any time, any place, thanks to Warzone Mobile. The game is scheduled to be released worldwide on March 21, but people are already talking about the future of the mobile title before it’s even launched.

Warzone Mobile action screenshot of a helicopter and ATV with an explosion.
Warzone Mobile is almost here. Image via Activision

One such discussion revolved around input-based matchmaking in Ranked Play. Since Warzone Mobile will be played on phones and tablets, there will be two types of input—touchscreen controllers and those using Bluetooth controllers. Those on actual controllers would have a significant advantage over the touchscreen players, prompting one CoD fan to enquire about separating the communities in the name of fairness.

In response, the dev team replied: “Sort of, yes. We don’t plan to have that on launch, but we are considering adding that later on, and of course especially for competitive modes.” While some would see this as good news, fans of Warzone on PC and console were not happy about it.

Warzone Mobile will have Input-Based Matchmaking in Ranked Play. Why we dont have this in Warzone?
byu/coone90 inCODWarzone

“I have no idea what the mobile gaming audience has been looking for in a game, but it’s incredible that the devs have been working their asses off on basically everything the console/PC audience has been looking for to a completely different audience,” one disgruntled CoD fan wrote.

Another wrote: “[Am] I really gonna have to move to Warzone Mobile? Warzone now on PC is a joke with its matchmaking and sussy cheaters,” while an Xbox player added: “They will prioritize their cash cow.”

Unfortunately, while CoD fans would love controller players to be separated from mouse and keyboard players in Warzone, there is no word on it coming to the game any time soon. If they want to see it in action, they’ll need to download the mobile version of the game.

related content
Read Article The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The RAM-9 SMG in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 11, 2024
Read Article The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The SVA 545 assault rifle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies
The Blood Burner in MW3 Zombies
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The RAM-9 SMG in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 11, 2024
Read Article The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The SVA 545 assault rifle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies
The Blood Burner in MW3 Zombies
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.