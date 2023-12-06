Warzone devs swiftly address loadout weapon glitch

It wouldn't be a launch day without a few bugs.

Raven Software acted quickly on its feet today and released a hotfix for an issue preventing players from acquiring their custom loadout weapons in Warzone.

Warzone’s Modern Warfare 3 launch didn’t escape unscathed from a few bugs. When players logged in for the first time, they were met with a terrifying message saying their data was corrupted and the user would have to reset all ranks and unlocks to continue.

Warzone suffered a few bumps upon landing. Image via Activision

Before players lost their heads too much, the devs put out the fire by reassuring them that all ranks, unlocks, and purchases were safe from resetting. But the bug unintentionally reset loadouts and settings, and those loadout issues also reared their ugly head in WZ matches.

Warzone custom loadout weapon glitch patched instantly

If players were quick enough to load into a match on Urzikstan, they would have noticed that loadout drops gave them default weapons instead of their custom loadouts.

Within a few minutes of the map going live, the devs shared a message about loadouts: “A minor update has gone live to address an issue causing Player’s being unable to acquire the correct Custom Loadout Weapons.”

Squads shouldn’t encounter any more loadout issues, for now, and WZ makes it easier than ever to get custom weapons fast.

In the season one update patch notes, the devs said “players should have basic gear and a preferable weapon no more than 60 seconds into the match.”

We will provide an update on any other issues that pop up on launch day.