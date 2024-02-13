Warzone devs reintroduce Quick Fix perk after fixing Irradiated combo exploit

Warzone added the Quick Fix Perk back today after resolving an issue that allowed players to stay in the gas much longer than intended.

As part of the MW3 season two update on Feb. 7, the Irradiated perk received a buff, reducing gas damage by 20 percent instead of 10 percent, and made a change so players could replace armor plates while in the gas. The intent of the update was to improve the ability to rotate easier to a new circle.

Expect to see some new perk packages in season 2. Image via Activision

However, players discovered a game-breaking loophole when they used the Irradiated and Quick Fix perks simultaneously. Quick Fix regenerates health after killing an enemy or inserting a plate. So, players stayed in the gas indefinitely by combining both effects and putting a new plate in whenever their health got low. Raven Software caught wind of the exploit and temporarily removed Quick Fix, but the perk has now been added back.

Quick Fix added back to Warzone

On Feb.13, Raven Software announced Quick Fix is back in Warzone and confirmed the perk will no longer regenerate health in the gas after replacing an armor plate. Irradiated will still be a good option for players to use, as the perk still has its buff intact and players will still be able to replace armor plates in the storm. This change just means they will no longer get their health regenerated.

Meanwhile, Quick Fix will most likely shoot right back up the popularity rankings, as the perk still regenerates operator health after an enemy kill. For aggressive players who love constantly engaging in gunfights, Quick Fix makes it easier to chain multiple kills together without needing to recover. In fact, it will be even stronger than before, as Raven Software improved health regeneration speeds in the season two update. This means the speed at which you begin to heal after taking damage changed from seven to six seconds, and health regeneration per second increased from 40 to 50.

Many community members will still prefer using Cold-Blooded or Tempered in the third perk slot, but Quick Fix should get more attention. As for Irradiated, it’s hard to see the perk being used more than other options for those slots like Double Time or Sleight of Hand.