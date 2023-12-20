Warzone bug makes Urzikstan’s public transportation more miserable than any subway 

Riding Warzone‘s new train on Urzikstan has become a nightmare thanks to a glitch that makes players un-killable.

For the first time in Warzone history, Urzikstan launched with a first-of-its-kind mobile POI. Squads can take control of a drivable train and move it forward or backward with controls at the front of the machine.

Taking down Santa Gnaws might be harder than anticipated.

As an added benefit, the train comes loaded with a Buy Station, UAC Tower, Ammo Depot, and a guaranteed Legendary Supply Crate. Based on the first few weeks of Warzone in Modern Warfare 3, community members have yet to realize just how game-changing the train can be if the circle aligns with its path.

However, as more players have started to ride on the tracks of Urzikstan, a glitch makes the train even more overpowered than intended.

‘Ridiculous’ glitch makes players invincible on Warzone train

A frustrated Warzone player posted on Reddit and called Modern Warfare 3 a “joke” because of a glitch that prevents players from shooting an enemy if they are on the train.

The OP posted a video in which they unloaded an entire magazine on an enemy while fighting on the train, but none of the bullets registered properly. We have seen plenty of similar videos in the past on Reddit, where players clearly missed the shots they were complaining about. However, the clip in question this time around actually had hit markers, but none of the bullets did any damage.

Trains are not new to Warzone. Verdansk introduced a subway system in 2020, and this glitch has allegedly been a problem since the early days of the battle royale. “It’s an old glitch with the train; somehow, it messes with the hitboxes. That’s also why the enemy wasn’t hitting more of his shots either,” one player responded.

Community members questioned why they would bring a train back, if it already didn’t work properly in Warzone 2 and even earlier.

“They’ve had this issue with trains in the last game. Why would they bring trains back again without fixing the damn problem,” a second user added.

To add insult to injury, Zombies introduced a new holiday challenge with players taking on a Santa Claus boss on Urzikstan’s train.

For now, at least, it might be wise to avoid the train until this glitch is fixed.