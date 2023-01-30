Warzone 2 teases new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, ahead of reveal tomorrow

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map will be revealed tomorrow, as evidenced by a new teaser on Twitter.

The tac map for the new location will be revealed tomorrow, according to the Twitter post on the official CoD page. In a follow-up tweet, CoD revealed the name of the new small-scale map as Ashika Island.

Ashika Island awaits 🌊 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023

The new map will be much smaller than Al Mazrah and its size is expected to be similar to Warzone 1 Resurgence maps Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, built for skirmishes and the respawn-enabled Resurgence game mode.

In Resurgence, players are able to respawn as long as their teammates survive a timer that’s enabled whenever a teammate dies. The timer gets progressively longer with each progressive death, adding to the heightened sense of urgency in the fast-paced combat.

The mode has been popular since its introduction years ago but was not included in Warzone 2 at launch. It was also removed from Warzone 1 after Warzone 2 launched, so Resurgence has been unplayable on any game since November.

Full details of season two are expected in a new blog post on Feb. 8, but Activision has given a taste of what to expect. Other than the return of Resurgence, Warzone 2’s season two will also include quality-of-life changes like customizable perk packages, more buy stations, the return of the one-vs-one Gulag, and more.

Season two of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will begin on Feb. 15.