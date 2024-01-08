Underrated CoD SMG shines more as an AR after transformation in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players this week are fast discovering the perfect accompaniment to a sniper rifle—and no, it’s not an AR, with the AMR9 SMG filling the gap as it keeps up with its assault rifle peers.

There is no debate about the most popular SMG in Warzone. According to stats provided by WZ Ranked, the WSP Swarm leads all weapons with a 24 percent pick rate. A devastating time-to-kill speed and incredibly quick mobility make the SMG an easy choice when stacked up against other choices. But a challenger is fast emerging in the form of the AMR9.

The AMR9 deserves more attention in Warzone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flashy weapons like the Striker and WSP Swarm jump off the page as exciting SMGs, but TrueGameData stats point to the AMR9 flying under the radar and it should be in more player rotations.

The AMR9 deals less damage in the 0-20 meter range than other meta options. However, the reliable SMG dominates engagements starting at around 35 meters away and is consistent beyond that number.

Warzone YouTuber FaZe Booya caught wind of the trend and decided to transform the AMR9 into an AR rather than try to compete in closer engagements with the Striker and WSP Swarm. The combination of the AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel as well as the Bruen Heavy Support option for the underbarrel ensures accuracy out to these longer ranges.

Booya went with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic but you can use whatever feels comfortable to you. A suppressor and a larger weapon magazine round out the complete loadout. “I believe that this is the best SMG to convert into an AR because it has quick ADS and pretty decent damage,” he said.

In terms of a primary option, players don’t just have to pick a one-shot sniper; the heavy machine gun Pulemyot 762 and incredibly consistent RAM-7 have also made a claim for the top Warzone primary spot, but there is no clear-cut favorite.

Even after an adjustment, a large segment of the community believes that the MTZ Interceptor is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone, but the devs revealed that another nerf is on the way. Players have gotten creative while making their preferred build without a clear-cut favorite.

You shouldn’t expect the AMR9 to outgun a RAM-7 or other long-range meta weapons in engagements past 40-odd meters, but this SMG provides a perfect mobile companion to a sniper rifle.