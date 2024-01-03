Warzone devs confirm balance patch is coming, including a nerf for its most overpowered gun

Raven Software finally gave Warzone fans what they have been waiting for by confirming a weapon-balancing update and a long-awaited nerf to the MTZ Interceptor.

As part of the Dec. 14 update, the Warzone devs cracked down on the battle royale’s most potent weapons in the first weapon balancing patch. Long-range meta options such as the DG-56, BAS-B, and DM56 all had their damage decreased to a point where they were knocked out of contention.

The MTZ Interceptor hits like a truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warzone’s short-range meta also shifted, as the Fennec 45 and Akimbo pistols also suffered damage downgrades. Yet, in a move that went on to raise eyebrows, the devs took it easy on the MTZ Interceptor, which had been wreaking havoc on Urzikstan.

Instead of nerfing the Battle Rifles’ damage values, the MTZ Interceptor only reduced its headshot multiplier, and the overpowered weapon’s reign of terror continued. Raven Software listened to community feedback and decided to circle back around for another round of nerfs in an upcoming update.

MTZ Interceptor nerf announced in upcoming Warzone update

After seeing waves of comments from community members demanding a nerf for the MTZ interceptor, Raven Software emerged from its holiday break and responded. “We’ve seen your questions about weapon balance, and we’re happy to confirm that an update is coming mid-next week,” Raven said on X/Twitter. “And yes, that includes changes to the MTZ Interceptor!”

Before the Dec.14 update, the MTZ Interceptor did 190 damage to the head and neck, meaning you could take down a fully armored player with 300 health in two shots. The patch changed the head and neck damage values to 142, meaning you can still easily three-shot kill an enemy if you land your shots.

When you combine that devastating power with a 20 Round Mag, the MTZ Interceptor is capable of ripping through squads effortlessly.

The devs did not provide a specific day for the upcoming balancing update, but fans can expect the MTZ Interceptor, along with other meta-weapons to deal less damage than what they currently do.

Other prime candidates for a nerf include the Haymaker and Riveter shotguns, Pulemyot 762 and Bruen Mk9 LMGs, WSP Swarm SMG, and COR-45 pistol.