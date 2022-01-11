Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan bundle coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is receiving an Attack on Titan bundle to celebrate the show’s final season, allowing fans to use a Captain Levi Ackerman-inspired operator skin.

Attack on Titan, one of the most popular anime series, is now in its fourth and final season. Fans everywhere are anxiously tuning in to see the show’s climax and this Vanguard crossover is a great way to celebrate the end of the series.

Gear up in the style of the Survey Corps to celebrate the #AttackonTitanFinalSeason ⚔️



See what’s in the Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle and learn about other updates coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone here: https://t.co/p6zTG1PGFy pic.twitter.com/higMVvt1EF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2022

The new Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle adds several AoT-inspired items to Vanguard. Players can enjoy the Titan Piercer weapon blueprint that’s reminiscent of the blades used in the show. The bundle also includes the new Steel Cut finishing move and the Vanguard-exclusive Vertical Maneuver highlight intro. Players can even use the Ultrahard Steel MVP highlight to show off in lobbies.

The bundle also includes the Historia SMG blueprint and the Ymir Curse assault rifle weapon blueprint. Sgt. Daniel has one of the most notable cosmetic items in the bundle: the Survey Corps gear worn by Captain Levi Ackerman in the show. Die-hard fans will also enjoy the Secret Keeper key weapon charm and the Wings of Freedom emblem worn by the Survey Corps. The final item in the bundle is the One Hot Potato sticker.

The new bundle will be available for purchase on Jan. 20.