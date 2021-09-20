The best Revolving Shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

There aren’t many shotguns for shotty-spammers to test out in the early days of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Pickings are slim, but there are at least two to begin with.

Described as an “experimental revolver-design shotgun” that has “surprisingly long range but typically takes two hits to kill and reloads very slowly,” the Revolving Shotgun is sort of a niche weapon in Vanguard.

It can be equipped with attachments to help turn it into a long-range shotgun with slug rounds and more, but it’s slow moving and has few rounds to begin with. Luckily, you can equip up to 10 attachments to make it stronger.

Here’s how to equip the Revolving Shotgun for success in Vanguard.

The best Revolving Shotgun loadout in Vanguard

Muzzle: G28 Compressor

G28 Compressor Barrel: CGC 22″ Rapid

CGC 22″ Rapid Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter

MK 3 Sunfilter Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: MK6 Para

MK6 Para Magazine: 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums

12 Gauge 10 Round Drums Ammo Type: Slug

Slug Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Proficiency: Headhunter

Headhunter Kit: Quick

Leveling up to reach the 10 Round Drums will be key because you’ll otherwise have to spend way too much time reloading this behemoth. As you play, you’ll have to get used to getting a couple of kills and dying straight away or getting a kill and then hiding to reload.

The other attachments accentuate speed and accuracy. The optic can be swapped for preference, but it’s good to have something you feel confident with while aiming at range to maximize the slug round’s potential. Otherwise, hipfire up close.