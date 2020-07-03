The best M13 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s litany of assault rifles are full of opportunities for experimentation.
While a nerf to the Grau 5.56 didn’t exactly take it out of the meta entirely, players are experimenting with different ARs for a change—and many have realized the M13 is good.
The M13 is a solid option. While it’s not the best gun in the game by any stretch, it can be fun to use and powerful in the right situations.
Here are a few of the best M13 loadouts in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Tempus Marksman
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
The classic Warzone-style kit works with the M13, too. You can maximize its damage and range while also throwing on a good grip and longer magazine to help take down armor.
SMG style
Barrel: Tempus Mini
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
The M13 can be turned into a fast-paced SMG-style gun with this loadout. It’s all about aim down sight speed and mobility, which is perfect for smaller maps like Shoot House and Shipment.
Long-range AR
Barrel: Tempus Marksman
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Classic assault rifle gameplay is at your fingertips with this loadout, which maximizes stability, accuracy, and range.