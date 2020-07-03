The best M13 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s litany of assault rifles are full of opportunities for experimentation.

While a nerf to the Grau 5.56 didn’t exactly take it out of the meta entirely, players are experimenting with different ARs for a change—and many have realized the M13 is good.

The M13 is a solid option. While it’s not the best gun in the game by any stretch, it can be fun to use and powerful in the right situations.

Here are a few of the best M13 loadouts in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The classic Warzone-style kit works with the M13, too. You can maximize its damage and range while also throwing on a good grip and longer magazine to help take down armor.

SMG style

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Tempus Mini

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

The M13 can be turned into a fast-paced SMG-style gun with this loadout. It’s all about aim down sight speed and mobility, which is perfect for smaller maps like Shoot House and Shipment.

Long-range AR

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Classic assault rifle gameplay is at your fingertips with this loadout, which maximizes stability, accuracy, and range.