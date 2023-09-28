The year of Modern Warfare 2 is winding down to an end ahead of Modern Warfare 3’s launch, but not before adding a couple of new guns to the arsenals of players everywhere.

The third and final ISO weapon platform gun in MW2 is the ISO 9mm. Fans of the ISO 45 or even the ISO Hemlock will be immediately familiar with this gun, which is a more mobile variant of those guns with much less range.

“Operators seeking a rapid-fire SMG to spray down enemies should look no further than the ISO 9mm,” Activision said of one of season six’s new guns. “Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG.”

These are the best attachments to use in the best loadout for the ISO 9mm in Warzone.

Best ISO 9mm loadout in Warzone

You want to get up close with this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum Aim Down Sight Speed: – 0.80 oz Recoil Control: + 0.35 in

Bruen Pendulum Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: – 0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: – 51.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip Hip Walking Speed: – 0.80 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: – 0.40 in

OP-X9 Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: EXP Shear Aim Down Sight Speed: – 1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: – 0.45 in

EXP Shear

To me, the ISO 9mm feels a bit like a faster but weaker version of the ISO 45, which was one of the more dominant guns in Warzone for a while this year. For some players, that may be preferable because its strengths are its mobility and fire rate.

I’ve found the most success with the ISO 9mm at extremely close range, as it falters at gunfights at medium range or beyond, even against other SMGs in the game. And don’t even think about trying to deal with an AR at range.

But in close-quarters scenarios, like inside buildings on Al Mazrah, Vondel, or Ashika Island, the ISO 9mm is a welcome addition. Its fire rate makes it especially adept at shredding enemy armor up close.

This set of attachments I use above helps rein in its recoil control, accuracy, and handling, meaning you’ll be able to swiftly outmaneuver enemies who push you up close.

Best perk package for ISO 9mm in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

I like to throw the ISO 9mm into a loadout with a long-range gun like an LMG or AR and swap to the ISO 9mm when it’s time to haul ass across the map. Double Time and Battle Hardened help keep me moving against all odds.

Best equipment for ISO 9mm in Warzone

Tactical: Smoke or Flash

Smoke or Flash Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

The age-old Warzone question of smoke vs. flash and semtex vs. throwing knife rings true to this day. Flash grenades are incredibly powerful, but smokes are almost a get-out-of-gulag-free card. And when it comes to lethals, your preference will ring true: Do you want to blow your enemies up or finish them off after downing them without using any additional ammo?

