When it comes to the best GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2, you will need to help out the hand cannon’s immense recoil with some specific attachments in the Gunsmith. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself missing shots with ease.

“This fully automatic .50 GS boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path,” its description in-game reads. “Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.”

And speak it will. The GS Magna is quite thunderous, as is its recoil and barrel smoke, which will obscure your vision if you try to use it outside of close range. But it can be adjusted once it’s properly leveled up.

Here’s the best setup to use on the GS Magna in CoD’s battle royale mode.

Best GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2

If the idea of a fully automatic Desert Eagle sounds exciting, that’s because it is. But the reality is much less so because this thing kicks like an absolute bucking bronco and doesn’t have much range to speak of either.

This set of attachments will mitigate some of the GS Magna’s shortcomings by buffing its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, but the fact is you’re likely better off with another full auto pistol, like the FTAC Siege or X13 Auto.

Attempting to use the GS Magna anywhere outside of immediate close range is a mistake because the damage falloff is rapid. It does shred through armor up close like some other full-auto pistols, and its power means it will deal some pretty gnarly damage with headshots.

Your best bet with this gun is to use its harsh recoil to your advantage to try and luck yourself into some recoil-assisted headshots to take down any enemies that push you up close.

Best perk package for GS Magna in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

This is a basic perk package that goes well in just about any loadout in Warzone 2, so it fits the GS Magna just fine. Players can feel free to swap out perks as they please but we feel that this is a well-balanced set that can suffice in a variety of situations in the game.

Best equipment for GS Magna in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Throwing Knife

If you want an easier time hitting your powerful full-auto GS Magna shots on an opponent, stunning them first will help. And with Fast Hands, you’ll be able to quickly finish them off with a throwing knife to keep yourself moving and fighting.

