Call of Duty is bigger than ever and its fan base is growing by the day.

Games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard have become mainstays on TVs around the globe as players party up with friends and family to chase down wins. As its popularity grows, so does the demand for merchandise.

CoD fans around the world will be looking to add to their collection and swag with some gifts this holiday season. Basically everyone knows somebody who loves CoD, so there’s plenty of gifts out there online to purchase.

Here are the best gifts for the Call of Duty fan on your holiday shopping list.

Image via Activision

This should be an obvious one, but the best thing to get the CoD fan in your life is the newest CoD. While Warzone might be the most popular, the newest CoD is tied into everything each year. This year’s entry is Vanguard. It’s set during WWII and has a campaign mode, multiplayer, and Zombies. It’s available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty is constantly adding new content to its in-game store. CoD players want to be wearing the newest skins and using the newest, coolest weapons, and they need CoD Points to buy them. These gift cards are available in digital form on Amazon.

Image via Amazon

Gas masks are crucial in Warzone. Now, the CoD player in your life can always have one on hand with this awesome, comfy hoodie.

Warzone KontrolFreek thumb sticks – PS4/PS5 and Xbox

Photo via KontrolFreek

KontrolFreek makes a great product. These are basically extensions to the thumbstick for PS4/PS5 and Xbox controllers, offering players better control over their actions and, eventually, even better aim and gameplay.

Image via Activision

This shirt is one of many in the official Activision store, featuring some pretty cool art to highlight Warzone’s gulag.

Photo via Bioworld/Amazon

The winter is cold and Warzone is as hot as ever. Pick up this blanket for your favorite CoD gamer to snuggle up with while they chase down victories in the battle royale.

Image via Amazon

A simple and quick gift for any CoD fan is this great poster with CoD: Vanguard art.

Image via Amazon

For the gamer who always plays with their feet up, these socks are unassuming and normal until you see the soles. These will let everybody know when it’s CoD time in the house.

Image via Amazon

This shirt is perfect for the new dad in your life who’s struggling to balance fatherhood with dropping into Warzone with the boys.