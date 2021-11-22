Call of Duty is bigger than ever and its fan base is growing by the day.
Games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard have become mainstays on TVs around the globe as players party up with friends and family to chase down wins. As its popularity grows, so does the demand for merchandise.
CoD fans around the world will be looking to add to their collection and swag with some gifts this holiday season. Basically everyone knows somebody who loves CoD, so there’s plenty of gifts out there online to purchase.
Here are the best gifts for the Call of Duty fan on your holiday shopping list.
Call of Duty: Vanguard game
This should be an obvious one, but the best thing to get the CoD fan in your life is the newest CoD. While Warzone might be the most popular, the newest CoD is tied into everything each year. This year’s entry is Vanguard. It’s set during WWII and has a campaign mode, multiplayer, and Zombies. It’s available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Call of Duty Points cards
Call of Duty is constantly adding new content to its in-game store. CoD players want to be wearing the newest skins and using the newest, coolest weapons, and they need CoD Points to buy them. These gift cards are available in digital form on Amazon.
Warzone gas mask hoodie
Gas masks are crucial in Warzone. Now, the CoD player in your life can always have one on hand with this awesome, comfy hoodie.
Warzone KontrolFreek thumb sticks – PS4/PS5 and Xbox
KontrolFreek makes a great product. These are basically extensions to the thumbstick for PS4/PS5 and Xbox controllers, offering players better control over their actions and, eventually, even better aim and gameplay.
Warzone Gulag shirt
This shirt is one of many in the official Activision store, featuring some pretty cool art to highlight Warzone’s gulag.
Warzone Gulag blanket
The winter is cold and Warzone is as hot as ever. Pick up this blanket for your favorite CoD gamer to snuggle up with while they chase down victories in the battle royale.
Call of Duty: Vanguard poster
A simple and quick gift for any CoD fan is this great poster with CoD: Vanguard art.
Call of Duty socks
For the gamer who always plays with their feet up, these socks are unassuming and normal until you see the soles. These will let everybody know when it’s CoD time in the house.
Call of Daddy shirt
This shirt is perfect for the new dad in your life who’s struggling to balance fatherhood with dropping into Warzone with the boys.