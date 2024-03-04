The best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3 season 2

The FJX Imperium is MW3’s answer to the legendary Intervention sniper rifle from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, and we’ve got the best attachments and gear to help you dominate your opponents.

First introduced as part of MW2, the weapon and its progress carried over to MW3, meaning you can still use it in the current game to wreak havoc on the classic Call of Duty maps. A powerful sniper, the FJX Imperium matches up well against the other weapons in its class, so it’s worth trying it out if you haven’t yet.

Here is the best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best FJX Imperium loadout and class setup in MW3

Rock these attachments and start quickscoping. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The FJX Imperium is one of the go-to weapons for players who want to quickscope in MW3. For many, their fondest CoD memories involve running around in 2009’s MW2 with the Intervention, picking off enemies and going for clips.

It’s no surprise the FJX Imperium, which is essentially the same gun, is used to do the same in MW3.

Rear Grip: Skull-40

Bolt: FJX Blast

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

Magazine: 7 Round Mag

Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

The Skull-40 Rear Grip will help decrease your Sprint to Fire time and buff your ADS time, meaning you can get into the scoped position quicker. The FJX Blast Bolt decreases the time between each shot, while the 7-Round Mag means you can fire off more shots without having to reload.

The Field-Wrapped Carry Handle also decreases ADS speed while improving your Crouch Movement speed. Finally, the SP-X 80 6.6X is just a personal preference, but you can try out a bunch of scopes and see which one feels best to you.

Tip: While you need a Laser on some sniper classes, the FJX Imperium doesn’t slow you down enough to warrant the use of one, so save that attachment slot for something that will actually help you, like the Field-Wrapped Carry Handle.

Best FJX Imperium class in MW3

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

Field Upgrade: Tactical Insertion

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

Gear: EOD Padding

Gear: Mag Holster

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Tactical Insertion is a must-have for snipers, especially if you find a good spot to set up and get kills. Having it will respawn you back there, getting you right into the action again.

The CCT Comms Vest offers two gear slots, which I use for EOD Padding, which protects from explosive damage, and the Mag Holster, which helps with reload speed.

For some alternatives to the FJX Imperium, check out our XRK Stalker and Longbow MW3 loadout guides.