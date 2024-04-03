The best FJX Horus loadout and class setup in MW3

There’s no shortage of powerful SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, and the list grew by one with season three’s launch and the addition of the FJX Horus, otherwise known as the MP9.

“Versatility is the name of the game with this machine pistol SMG, a favorite of those who like to pack a punch on the run,” Activision said about the season three gun. “This weapon has an incredible fire rate and class-leading mobility, and handling help mitigates the recoil control.”

With this in mind, here’s our selection for the best FJX Horus build and class in MW3 multiplayer.

Best FJX Horus loadout and class setup in MW3

The best FJX Horus loadout in MW3 is all about increasing Damage Range and Stability. The highly mobile SMG has a high fire rate, so you’ll have no issue up close. The idea with this build is to fix its issues to keep yourself in the fight at medium range and longer.

On first usage, the FJX Horus feels really poor, but once you unlock some attachments, it begins to shine.

Best FJX Horus build in MW3 multiplayer

Run and gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: SYN9 Long Barrel

SYN9 Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Stock: MODUS 30 Stock

MODUS 30 Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Rear Grip: LULL-9M Grip

Because the FJX Horus struggles so much with both recoil and range, I like this setup the most since it shores up the SMG’s most blatant ills. But another thing I really don’t like about it is the iron sights, because the visual recoil is pretty bad, which is why I think it’s worth using up a slot on the MK. 3 Reflector optic.

This setup for the FJX Horus will increase the weapon’s Range and Recoil Control, while leaving its high Mobility and Handling intact. This means you don’t have to sacrifice any speed while also keeping yourself in the fight at mid-range.

I like to use the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip to help out the most with Recoil, along with the SYN9 Long Barrel for big increases in Bullet Velocity, Aiming Idle Sway, and Firing Aim Stability for those mid-range fights.

Best FJX Horus class in MW3 multiplayer

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Depending on the game mode, this is my go-to class setup for SMGs in MW3 multiplayer. I like the Tac Mask to avoid abuse from stuns and flashes but can easily switch to Ghost T/V Camo if I find UAVs are becoming a problem.

To help out further with fights at range, I like to use the Marksman Gloves for a reduction in sway and flinch while aiming down sights, which is how you’ll be taking most of your gunfights anyway.

