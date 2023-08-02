Call of Duty’s season five has added multiple throwback weapons, including a new sniper rifle for fans of long-range combat to use in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone.

The Carrack .300 is a “semi auto bullpup sniper rifle” that “features an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for the best-in-class handling and stability when on the move,” its in-game description says.

This sniper is reminiscent of the WA2000, a sniper rifle from the original MW2 in 2009. It’s back now, and it’s made even better once you rank it up and start adding fun attachments in the Gunsmith.

Here are the best attachments for the Carrack .300 sniper rifle, a new gun in season five of MW2.

Best Carrack .300 loadout and class setup in MW2

Barrel: 30″ Flintline

30″ Flintline Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Lethal: Claymore

Perk Package: Scavenger/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

The Carrack .300, when used as the sniper rifle it is, is pretty awesome for suppressing enemies at long range thanks to its high fire rate as a semi-auto sniper. But it is quite cumbersome and has some very poor mobility, so keep that in mind when moving around the map.

This sniper hits harder than you might think for a semi-auto, especially with the .300 High Velocity attachment in the Ammunition slot. The 30″ Flintline Barrel is also really nice to help increase the gun’s Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or AR/SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

This alternative build for the Carrack turns it into more of a Battle Rifle of sorts, using a close-range scope like the Schlager 3.4x and 15 Round Magazine to turn it into a weapon that you can try running and gunning with.

I prefer to use this setup on the Carrack in an Overkill class, supplementing it with an SMG like the Vaznev-9K, BAS-P, or Lachmann Sub to have multiple options when it comes to fighting across MW2 multiplayer’s locales.

