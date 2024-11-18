The best aim assist settings in Black Ops 6

The age-old debate about aim assist vs. mouse and keyboard in FPS games like Call of Duty rages on in Black Ops 6, where crossplay capabilities have turned it into a civil war of gamers. But what are the best aim assist settings to use?

Aim assist has something of a “sticky” effect for controller players when aiming at enemies, whereas it’s easier to be more accurate with mouse and keyboard if controllers had no aim assist. With two players at a similar skill level on the two different peripherals, most would say that aim assist gives controllers a slight edge, but it’s really a battle that continues to this day.

If you’re on controller, there are a couple of controller settings to tweak to make sure that your aim assist is working properly and to use it to your advantage as best you can, especially with crossplay turned on and playing against gamers who have the benefit of the accuracy of a mouse.

Here’s what to do in BO6 for the best aim assist settings in the game.

Best aim assist settings in BO6

This won’t turn you into an aimbot, but it may help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In your BO6 menu, navigate to Controller Settings, then Aiming, then Aiming Advanced Settings to tweak these specific values:

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Gradual “Sensitivity multiplier is progressively applied when alternating between hipfire to fully zoomed in.”

Gradual Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic “Ideal for more experienced players, fast starting movement that slows down to the aiming rate.”

Dynamic

It’s largely agreed upon within the competitive community that Dynamic is the best Aim Response Curve Type, but it’s worth testing out the three different kinds depending on your skill level. The game itself recommends Standard as “ideal for new players” because it has “slow starting movement that speeds up over the aiming rate.”

There are some other graphical settings you can tweak to potentially help with aiming and aim assist, too. Try changing these specific settings:

Graphics Quality World Motion Blur: Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off View Field of View: 115 Motion Reduction Preset: Off Weapon Field of View: Default



These are merely suggestions as settings that I feel work best for me after hours and hours of play time in CoD and BO6. Use what works best for you by hopping into matches, trying things out, comparing how it feels (don’t just compare your statistics) and then getting used to one or the other. If your aim still feels off, you might just need to try a different weapon with a more steady recoil pattern, like the Ames 85 or Model L.

But, in the end, I feel that these settings will give most players the edge they need to land that extra bullet or two to win the game-deciding gunfight in Hardpoint or Search and Destroy.

