That was quick: You can already buy Modern Warfare 3 on sale

If you’re still on the fence about buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and live in the United States, Black Friday might be the thing that helps you decide.

As part of Black Friday sales at Walmart, members of the Walmart Plus program can get the latest CoD title at a $10 discount, meaning it will cost $60 instead of $70. This deal is available right now for members online, but it will be coming to stores on Nov. 24, as reported by VGC. Similarly, the PS5 version of the game can be scored at the same price on Amazon. While $10 might not seem like much, for gamers who have been looking at purchasing MW3 but have been deterred by the cost, any discount counts.

It shouldn’t come as a shock since the game only launched two weeks ago, but these are the first deals for MW3 to emerge. Call of Duty games typically launch in November so being a part of Black Friday sales isn’t all that surprising, but we bet fans of the franchise are thankful all the same. The caveat here is that the deals are only for physical versions of the game, so those who boast a digital-only collection will be missing out here.

While MW3 has been showered with its fair share of justified criticisms, a lot of longtime CoD fans have been enjoying aspects of its multiplayer. Much of the criticism launched at the game has been directed towards its campaign, so if you do purchase it with these deals, you might want to give that portion a miss.

Related How to strafe in MW3

Regardless of which part of MW3 you plan to play at a $60 price tag, the cost is much more bearable. It is unclear when these deals will come to an end so be sure to take advantage of them while you can.